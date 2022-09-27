New Suit

Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was sued for negligence on Tuesday in Rhode Island District Court. The complaint, brought by Bianchi Brouillard Sousa & O'Connell on behalf of Randy's Auto d/b/a Reliable Collision, seeks damages for spilled paint which splattered on the plaintiff's garage floor in 2019. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00350, Randy's Auto Ltd. v. Sherwin-Williams Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 27, 2022, 7:15 PM