Randy Mastro Moves to King & Spalding After More Than 20-Yea...

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Randy Mastro, who chaired the firm's litigation practice for more than 20 years, has jumped to King & Spalding in New York. The late summer move continues a string of lateral exits at Gibson Dunn in the wake of the firm overhauling its compensation changes and a recent leadership change. For King & Spalding, the hire is the most notable one yet in a year where the firm has added a series of high-profile corporate and litigation partners.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 17, 2022, 9:24 AM