Randy Mastro and Larry Hutcher Clash Before First Department...

Oral appellate arguments on the legality of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation's so-called "lawyer ban" focused in large part on whether a lower court had the power to impose an injunction halting a part of the ban, or whether its power should be constricted to simply levying fines. But during some of the most heated moments, the arguments also addressed the "public policy" implications of the controversial ban, which has been institued by Chairman James Dolan's company against some 90 law firms that are representing clients who are pushing various lawsuits against MSGE. Under the ban, all lawyers at those firms are blocked from attending events at Madison Square Garden and other MSGE-owned venues until the suits are over with.

New York

March 08, 2023, 3:07 PM