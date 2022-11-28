Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Monday removed a biometric privacy class action against Match Group and Tinder to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Siri & Glimstad, accuses the defendants of storing Tinder users' facial scans without consent in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-06632, Randle et al. v. Match Group Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 28, 2022, 6:55 PM