Who Got The Work

Sterling Kidd of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Autoliv, a Swedish automotive safety supplier, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed July 21 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Keith B. French Law and Brand Law on behalf of the owner of a 2015 Volvo S60 in connection with a 2021 collision. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, is 3:22-cv-00414, Randall v. Volvo Car USA et al.

Automotive

September 05, 2022, 4:21 AM