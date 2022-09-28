Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partners Martin G. Durkin Jr. and Mark H. Churchill have entered appearances for family-owned software company Widen Enterprises and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed July 21 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren on behalf of Stacy L. Randall, accuses the defendants of intentionally misleading Randall in order to obtain her interest in the family business at a price 25 times below its actual value. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:22-cv-00400, Randall, Stacy v. Widen, Reed et al.

Technology

September 28, 2022, 7:38 AM