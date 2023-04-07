Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a discrimination lawsuit against FedEx to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lukins & Annis on behalf of Roshawn Randall, a person of color who made deliveries for FedEx as an independent service provider through his business Bad Dawg Inc. According to the complaint, FedEx enjoyed a 20-year relationship with Bad Dawg's previous white owner, but after the company was purchased by Randall, FedEx began to mistreat the company and refused to assist with truck-loading services, leading to costly delivery delays and forcing Randall to pay overtime to Bad Dawg employees. The case is 2:23-cv-00095, Randall et al. v. FedEx Ground Package System Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Bad Dawg, Inc.

Roshawn Randall

Lukins & Annis Ps - Spo

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation