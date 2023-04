New Suit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 0:23-cv-60789, Rand v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission et al.

Government

April 28, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael T. Rand

defendants

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Executive Office of US Attorneys

Federal Bureau of Investigation

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act