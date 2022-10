News From Law.com

Washington rancher Cody Allen Easterday, age 51, received a 132-month prison sentence from U.S. District Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of $244 million by charging them for about 265,000 cattle that did not exist, the office said.

