New Suit

Allianz and Spirit Airlines were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by attorney William S. Vincent Jr. on behalf of Micah Aaron Ramsey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00514, Ramsey v. Spirit Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 4:57 PM