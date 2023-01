New Suit - Employment Class Action

FirstEnergy, an electric utility headquartered in Akron, Ohio, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Merriman Legando Williams & Klang and Shavitz Law Group on behalf of intake agents and call center and customer service representatives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00086, Ramsey v. FirstEnergy Corp.

Energy

January 17, 2023, 5:58 PM