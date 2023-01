New Suit - Employment Class Action

American Financial Resources was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00177, Ramsey v. American Financial Resources, Inc.

January 25, 2023, 6:01 PM