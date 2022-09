Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corporation to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Timothy J. Mummert on behalf of Beverly L. Pegg and Barbara L. Ramsey. The case is 1:22-cv-02359, Ramsey et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 15, 2022, 4:44 PM