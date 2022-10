New Suit

The Cochran Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court on behalf of Polly Ramsdell. The complaint, over claims of sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor, brings claims against the City of Millington, Tennessee, and six Millington police officers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02698, Ramsdell v. Friar et al.

Government

October 11, 2022, 7:08 PM