Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Verizon Communications to New Hampshire District Court. The suit, filed by Tocci & Lee, arises over the alleged failure to pay commissions and wages owed under a sales compensation contract to the former national accounts manager in Verizon’s Government Services division, Richard Rampersaud. The case is 1:23-cv-00132, Rampersaud v. Verizon Communications Inc.

Telecommunications

February 16, 2023, 3:45 PM