Who Got The Work

Jennifer Ying of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell has entered an appearance for Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 4 in Delaware District Court by Bunsow De Mory LLP and Capshaw DeRieux LLP on behalf of Ramot at Tel Aviv University Ltd., asserts a single patent related to 'converting high speed digital data into modulated optical signals.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00012, Ramot at Tel Aviv University Ltd. v. Cisco Systems, Inc.