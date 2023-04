Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Severson & Werson on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Golden & Cardona-Loya on behalf of Ronaldo Ramos, alleges that the defendant failed to protect the plaintiff against or notify the plaintiff about fraudulent account transfers. The case is 3:23-cv-00757, Ramos v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronaldo Ramos

Plaintiffs

Golden & Cardona-Loya, LLP

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract