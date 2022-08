Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilmer, Voorhees & Laurick, on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which pertains to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by Friedman & Friedman on behalf of Omar Ramos. The case is 1:22-cv-22650, Ramos v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 3:01 PM