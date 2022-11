Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Specialized Loan Servicing to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Vincente V. Ramos. The case is 6:22-cv-01212, Ramos v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC.

Real Estate

November 22, 2022, 1:48 PM