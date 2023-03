Removed To Federal Court

San Diego American Indian Health Center removed a data breach class action to California Southern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Cole & Van Note on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. San Diego American Indian Health Center is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:23-cv-00570, Ramos v. San Diego American Health Center et al.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Florencio Ramos

Plaintiffs

Cole & Van Note

Law Offices Of Julia Deutsch

defendants

Does 1 through 100

San Diego American Indian Health Center

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract