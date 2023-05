Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Plauche Maselli Parkerson on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hilton Management and Park Hotels & Resorts to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mansfield, Melancon, Cranmer & Dick on behalf of Cristino Ramero Ramos. The case is 2:23-cv-01536, Ramos v. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Real Estate

May 08, 2023, 2:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Cristino Ramos

defendants

Hilton Management LLC

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Ace American Insurance Company

Hilton Riverside LLC

defendant counsels

Plauche Maselli Parkerson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims