Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Otis Worldwide to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mirman, Markovits & Landau on behalf of Mario Ramos. The case is 1:23-cv-01120, Ramos v. Otis Elevator Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 4:37 AM