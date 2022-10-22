New Suit - Employment

Outback Steakhouse, a Bloomin' Brands restaurant, was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA and violations of Florida’s Workers Compensation Retaliation Law. The lawsuit was filed by Gallup Auerbach on behalf of a former Outback restaurant manager who alleges that he was unlawfully terminated after filing a workers comp claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-14361, Ramos v. OS Restaurant Services, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 22, 2022, 11:17 AM