Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Northern District Court. The court action, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Ford Expedition. The case is 3:23-cv-03111, Ramos v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 23, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfredo Barajas Ramos

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects