New Suit - Employment

FedEx was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Connecticut District Court over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former package handler for FedEx who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking maternity leave in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00370, Ramos v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 24, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Ramos

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination