New Suit - Employment

Elyon International Inc. and its CEO Carmen Nazario were hit with a complaint Monday in Washington Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on religion. The suit was brought by Skidmore & Fomina on behalf of Raul Ramos. The defendants are represented by Wood Smith Henning & Berman. The case is 3:23-cv-05119, Ramos v. Elyon International, Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 14, 2023, 10:23 AM