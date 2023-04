Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Crown Equipment to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Rose Klein & Marias on behalf of Melody Ramos, who was allegedly pinned and crushed against a door frame while using the defendant's Crown WAV order-picking machine. The case is 2:23-cv-02644, Ramos v. Crown Equipment Corp.

California

April 07, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Melody Ramos

defendants

Crown Equipment Corporation

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims