Removed To Federal Court

Duane Morris removed an employment class action against California Faucets Inc. and Cathyjon Enterprises Inc. Friday to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Otkupman Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-04786, Ramos v. Cathyjon Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 17, 2023, 9:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Alver De Jesus Ramos

defendants

California Faucets, Inc.

Cathyjon Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination