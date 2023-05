New Suit - Employment

Becton Dickinson and BD Medical Medication Delivery Solutions were sued Friday in Nebraska District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought pro se by a plaintiff who claims he was denied a sign language interpreter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00191, Ramos v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan F. Ramos

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bd Medical-Medication Delivery Solutions

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA