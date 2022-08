Who Got The Work

AutoZone has retained attorney Mary L. O'Connor of Farrow-Gillespie Heath Witter to fend off a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed July 14 in Texas Western District Court by Sapp & Sturgill on behalf of Robert Ramos. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam, is 5:22-cv-00750, Ramos v. Autozone Inc.