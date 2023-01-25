Who Got The Work

Daniel B. Klein of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 2 in Connecticut District Court by Berlingieri Law on behalf of Wilmerrys Ramos, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being physically and verbally assaulted by a co-worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams, is 3:23-cv-00001, Ramos v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 25, 2023, 6:44 AM