New Suit - Personal Injury

Aimbridge Hospitality and Hilton Worldwide Holdings were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Jay Anthony Ramos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02722, Ramos v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 25, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jay Anthony Ramos

defendants

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

Hilton Worldwide, Inc.

John Doe 1

John Doe 2

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute