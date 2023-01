New Suit

Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Torris J. Butterfield and Associates on behalf of Jay Anthony Ramos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00372, Ramos v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC et al.