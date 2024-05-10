Who Got The Work

David S. Kurtzer-Ellenbogen and Jessica Bodger Rydstrom of Williams & Connolly have entered appearances for Alchemee in a pending consumer class action. The action, which pertains to the marketing and sale of benzoyl peroxide acne treatment drug products, was filed April 15 in California Northern District Court by Wisner Baum LLP. The suit contends that the defendants' products contain dangerous levels of the carcinogen benzene and that the products were at risk of degrading further into benzene under normal use, handling and storage conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:24-cv-02230, Ramos et al v. Alchemee, LLC.

May 10, 2024, 12:02 PM

