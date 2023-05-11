Who Got The Work

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, and its top executives have retained attorneys Leslie A. Cahill and Joseph W. Martini of Spears Manning & Martini LLC as counsel in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 24 in Connecticut District Court by Levi & Korsinsky LLP, accuses the company of misleading investors about demand for its products in the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley, is 3:23-cv-00369, Rammohan v. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 7:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Naresh Vissa Rammohan

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Donald Allan, Jr.

James M Loree

Lee McChesney

defendant counsels

Spears Manning & Martini LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws