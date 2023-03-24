New Suit - Securities Class Action

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, and top executives were slapped with a securities class action Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Levi & Korsinsky LLP, accuses the company of misleading investors about demand for its products in the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00369, Rammohan v. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Naresh Vissa Rammohan

Plaintiffs

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Donald Allan, Jr.

James M Loree

Lee McChesney

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws