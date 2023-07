Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohl's and SharkNinja to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jason Turchin on behalf of a plaintiff claiming burns from a defective coffee maker. The case is 5:23-cv-00451, Ramirez v. SharkNinja Operating LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Javier Ramirez

defendants

Kohl's, Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims