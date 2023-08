Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Chavez Law Firm on behalf of rental representative who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00934, Ramirez v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 08, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

George Ramirez

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches