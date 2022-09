Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against River Cement Co. d/b/a Buzzi Unicem USA to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Millan Law Firm on behalf of Benito Roberto Otero Ramirez. The case is 4:22-cv-01037, Ramirez v. River Cement Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 28, 2022, 7:09 PM