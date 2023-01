Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Quad Graphics Inc., a printing and marketing services company, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas R. Nigro and the Law Offices of Nicholas Cameron & Associates on behalf of Eliud Ramirez. The case is 5:23-cv-00062, Ramirez v. Quad Graphics Inc. et al.

Business Services

January 13, 2023, 4:37 PM