New Suit - Consumer Class Action

OnStar LLC, a General Motors subsidiary offering emergency roadside assistance, was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Southern District Court on behalf of customers enrolled in autopay plans. The suit, backed by Kazerouni Law Group and Barthel & Barthel, claims that OnStar has a pattern of continuing to debit customers' bank accounts after they cancel their subscriptions. The suit alleges violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act and state consumer protection laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Ramirez v. Onstar, LLC.