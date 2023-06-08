New Suit - Employment

McDonald's and Rohnal Bueno were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a crewmember who claims that she was removed from her work schedule in retaliation for complaining to upper management about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04806, Ramirez v. McDonald's Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 08, 2023, 5:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Ramirez

Phillips and Associates

defendants

McDonald's Corporation

Rohnal Bueno

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination