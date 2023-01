Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed a lawsuit against Abhinesh Kumar to Nevada District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by DiMarco Araujo Montevideo on behalf of Sara Haydee Ramirez. The case is 2:23-cv-00152, Ramirez v. Kumar.

Nevada

January 28, 2023, 11:07 AM