New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kraft Heinz was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its marketing of Velveeta microwavable single mac and cheese cups. The suit, brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, contends that Kraft misled consumers by advertising that the product takes 3.5 minutes until it is ready to be consumed when that is only the amount of time in the microwave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23782, Ramirez v. Kraft Heinz Foods Company.