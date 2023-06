Removed To Federal Court

Jones Lang LaSalle, a Chicago-based commercial real estate company, on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Tunyan Law, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Jones Lang LaSalle is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 4:23-cv-02824, Ramirez v. Jones Lang Lasalle Americas, Inc.

Real Estate

June 08, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Javier Ramirez

defendants

Jones Lang Lasalle Americas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches