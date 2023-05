Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Shalchi Burch LLP on behalf of a former employee who is alleging pregnancy-related discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03780, Ramirez v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Ramirez

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Does

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination