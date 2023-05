Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Garrison, Yount, Forte & Mulcahy on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Carrabba's Italian Grill, a Bloomin' Brands company, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Renie Ramirez. The case is 2:23-cv-01584, Ramirez v. Carrabba's Italian Grill, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Renie Ramirez

defendants

Carrabba's Italian Grill, LLC

defendant counsels

Garrison Yount Forte Mulcahy

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims