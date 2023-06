Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Atlas Hall Rodriguez on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Maltos Law Firm and the Cantu Law Firm on behalf of Silvia Ramirez. The case is 5:23-cv-00058, Ramirez v. Burlington Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Silvia Ramirez

defendants

Burlington Coat Factory Direct Corporation

Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Coat Factory #206

Burlington Coat Factory of Texas, Inc.

Burlington Coat Factory of Texas, LP

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse of Laredo, Inc.

defendant counsels

Atlas Hall Rodriguez

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims