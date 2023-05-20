Attorneys at Dykema Gossett; Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith; and Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in to represent Bosch Group, W.W. Grainger and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed April 5 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Carter Law Group on behalf of Sofia Ramirez, an assembly line worker who sustained injuries working with a machine alleged to be dangerously and defectively designed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, is 6:23-cv-00160, Ramirez v. ABB Motors And Mechanical Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 20, 2023, 10:27 AM