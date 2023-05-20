Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett; Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith; and Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in to represent Bosch Group, W.W. Grainger and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed April 5 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Carter Law Group on behalf of Sofia Ramirez, an assembly line worker who sustained injuries working with a machine alleged to be dangerously and defectively designed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, is 6:23-cv-00160, Ramirez v. ABB Motors And Mechanical Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 20, 2023, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Sofia Ramirez

Plaintiffs

Carter Law Group

defendants

Bosch Rexroth Corp.

Dayton Electric Manufacturing Co.

Siemens Corporation

ABB Motors And Mechanical Inc.

Bouldin & Lawson, LLC.

Bouldin Corp.

Cutler-Hammer Idt, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mayer Llp - Dallas

Dykema Gossett

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims