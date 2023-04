New Suit - Product Liability

Bosch Group, W.W. Grainger, Siemens and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Carter Law Group on behalf of Sofia Ramirez, an assembly line worker who sustained injuries working with a machine alleged to be dangerously and defectively designed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00160, Ramirez v. ABB Motors And Mechanical Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 05, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Sofia Ramirez

Plaintiffs

Carter Law Group

defendants

Bosch Rexroth Corp.

Dayton Electric Manufacturing Co.

Siemens Corporation

ABB Motors And Mechanical Inc.

Bouldin & Lawson, LLC.

Bouldin Corp.

Cutler-Hammer Idt, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims